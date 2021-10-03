Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 99.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Canopy Growth worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 32.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.3% in the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. Canopy Growth Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

