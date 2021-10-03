Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.82 Million Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $11,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

NYSE:TECK opened at $25.19 on Friday. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $27.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

