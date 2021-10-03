Deutsche Bank AG Sells 13,055 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.28% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $234.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day moving average of $202.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

