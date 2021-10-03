Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.68%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

