Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

