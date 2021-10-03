Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.50.
OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.