Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DGE. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,705 ($48.41).

DGE opened at GBX 3,531 ($46.13) on Friday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a one year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,537.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,391.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.14.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

