Digital Reserve Currency Reaches Market Cap of $1.67 Million (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $15,877.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $176.36 or 0.00367798 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000587 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Reserve Currency

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

