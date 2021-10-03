Digix Gold Token (DGX) Reaches Market Cap of $3.47 Million

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Digix Gold Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $46.54 or 0.00095636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.47 million and $4,001.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 19,520.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,804.96 or 0.44808379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00261303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00118100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

