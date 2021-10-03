Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 166,433 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $284,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

NYSE DGX opened at $143.30 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

