Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 317,043 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,099,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $271,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $58.43 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

