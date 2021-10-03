Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $276.39 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,209 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.79% of Sterling Bancorp worth $276,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after buying an additional 44,944 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Sterling Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,254,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,893,000 after buying an additional 75,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

Shares of STL opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

