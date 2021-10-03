Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $319.29 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,834 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $319,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $905,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 47.0% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $179.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.74. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.98 and a 1 year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.69.

In other news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.