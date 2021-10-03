Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.21% of Qorvo worth $263,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 784,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,410,000 after buying an additional 188,751 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $219,784.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.05.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $124.56 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

