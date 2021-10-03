Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,295,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 61,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $305,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 43.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 99,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in BorgWarner by 492.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

BWA stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.46. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

