disBalancer Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, disBalancer has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. disBalancer has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $118,386.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,696,406 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade disBalancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.