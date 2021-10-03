DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Stock Price Down 4.3%

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)’s stock price dropped 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 14,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,153,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DouYu International in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DouYu International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DouYu International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in DouYu International during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

