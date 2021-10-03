DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 1,058.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.94.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 250,001 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $12,175,048.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,071,550 shares of company stock worth $276,769,624. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

