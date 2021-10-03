Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00 at TD Securities

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.44.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$16.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a one year low of C$11.20 and a one year high of C$17.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.13.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

