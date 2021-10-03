Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on DIR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$17.44.

DIR.UN opened at C$16.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.30. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$11.20 and a 12-month high of C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

