DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DSDVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a buy rating and a $122.55 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DSV Panalpina A/S currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $133.28.

DSDVY stock opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $77.51 and a one year high of $133.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

