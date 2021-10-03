DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after purchasing an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,413,000 after purchasing an additional 236,442 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,180,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $92.95 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays started coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.08.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

