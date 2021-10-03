DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.12 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will post $4.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.13 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,518,315. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $16.88 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, for a total transaction of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.