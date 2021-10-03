Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Short Interest Update

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a growth of 163.9% from the August 31st total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 175.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

DYNDF stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.60. 182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

