Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. Dynagas LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynagas LNG Partners.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:DLNG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,559. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $106.84 million, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $3.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.