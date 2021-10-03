DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) Head-To-Head Comparison

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DZS and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DZS $300.64 million 1.10 -$23.08 million ($0.01) -1,212.00 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.52 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

SharpLink Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DZS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DZS and SharpLink Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DZS 0 0 5 0 3.00 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

DZS currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.89%. Given DZS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DZS is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Risk and Volatility

DZS has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DZS and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DZS -11.74% 1.19% 0.53% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.3% of DZS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of DZS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DZS beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DZS

DZS, Inc. engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions. The company was founded in June 1999 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

