East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 388.0% from the August 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of ERES opened at $9.84 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 879,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 28,163 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 101.7% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 353,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in East Resources Acquisition by 8.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 630,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in East Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. East Resources Acquisition Company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

