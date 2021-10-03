EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $188.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $168.75.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $169.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.04. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $130.64 and a 12-month high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

