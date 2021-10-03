Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Up 115.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 115.6% from the August 31st total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $30.25. 54,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,929. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1792 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

