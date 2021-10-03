Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stephens currently has $48.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

ECHO has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist Financial cut Echo Global Logistics to a hold rating and set a $48.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Echo Global Logistics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.64.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Shares of ECHO opened at $47.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.