Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $27.01 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 1.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.