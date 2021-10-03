EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 292.6% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EHVVF opened at $0.02 on Friday. EHAVE has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

Get EHAVE alerts:

EHAVE Company Profile

ehave, Inc engages in the research and commercialization of behavioral neurological applications and solutions. It focuses on the following activities: MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; adaptation of third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling; and Ehave Connect, advanced mental health informatics and digital application delivery platform.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for EHAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHAVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.