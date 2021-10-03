Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in September

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of EMITF stock remained flat at $$2.03 during trading hours on Friday. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.

About Elbit Imaging

Elbit Imaging Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, with interests in the real estate sector in India and in the medical instruments sector in Israel. It operates through the Medical Instruments segment and the Lands in India segment. The Medical Instruments segment engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic medical systems through indirect holdings in INSIGHTEC Ltd., a company operating in the life sciences sector.

