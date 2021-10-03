Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in September

Elbit Imaging Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Shares of EMITF stock remained flat at $$2.03 during trading hours on Friday. Elbit Imaging has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.13.
About Elbit Imaging
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.