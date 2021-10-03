Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Get Electricité de France alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. AlphaValue raised Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electricité de France has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY opened at $2.64 on Friday. Electricité de France has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.66.

About Electricité de France

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.