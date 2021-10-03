Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Increased to $22.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $22.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Element Solutions stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $586.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

