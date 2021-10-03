Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $45,586.91 and $7.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,437.20 or 0.07153403 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00112924 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

