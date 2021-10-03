ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.80 ($15.06) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.64 ($16.05).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €11.36 ($13.36) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €13.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €6.27 ($7.38) and a 52-week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

