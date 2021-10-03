Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.70

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.54, with a volume of 1196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.81.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 392.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 490.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 140,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after purchasing an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

