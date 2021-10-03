Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $137.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

Endava stock opened at $140.51 on Wednesday. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 135.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Endava will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

