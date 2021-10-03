ENI (ETR:ENI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.60

Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as €11.60 ($13.64) and last traded at €11.48 ($13.51), with a volume of 15554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.55 ($13.59).

ENI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €11.85 ($13.94).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.49 and its 200-day moving average is €10.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

