ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the August 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

XNGSY stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.52. ENN Energy has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88.

XNGSY has been the topic of several research reports. CLSA lowered shares of ENN Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENN Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

