Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Enphase Energy worth $142,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,726 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,967 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENPH. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.38.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.16 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.01.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

