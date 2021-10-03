Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16,866.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 166,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,500,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.