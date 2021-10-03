Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,577 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $163,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 15.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $29.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,283. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

