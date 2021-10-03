Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Unisys by 573.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Unisys by 123.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 176.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unisys by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,832.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

UIS stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.35. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.11%. The business had revenue of $517.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

