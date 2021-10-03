Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group International were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 25.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

ARGO opened at $52.83 on Friday. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

