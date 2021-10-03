Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $305,000 in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $582,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 561,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $34.57 and a one year high of $53.18.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

