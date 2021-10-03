Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,808,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWF stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.93.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Global ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.