Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $311,000 Investment in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $204,700,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $44,157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $38,546,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $17,998,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $10,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDUP shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In related news, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,193,514 shares of company stock valued at $27,533,666 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TDUP opened at $20.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

