Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $94.19 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $101.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.54. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 672.79 and a beta of 2.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Celsius had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

