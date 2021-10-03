Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter.

EMD opened at $13.52 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Profile

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

